Every December thousands of decidedly pissed people in red embark on the ultimate Christmas pub crawl. Clad in Santa outfits, the merry participants of Santacon join a festive parade through London, giving out free hugs, singing carols and occasionally popping to the pub. Here are a few standout moments from 2017.

A post shared by Christian J. Smine (@golden_boy_1313) on Dec 10, 2017 at 11:23pm PST

A post shared by Simone Viktoria (@simone_viktoria) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:44am PST

A post shared by Ed | London | Perth (@occipitals) on Dec 10, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

A post shared by Dave Munday (@hearmer0ar) on Dec 11, 2017 at 3:21am PST

A post shared by Amber Jayne (@amberrjayne) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:35am PST

Can’t wait for Christmas? Here are plenty of festive things to do in London this Christmas.