In pictures: Climate change protestors at London’s Extinction Rebellion

It’s a coincidence (and also, no coincidence) that #EarthDay fell on London’s hottest Easter Bank Holiday on record. While some Londoners barbecued their dinner – and others themselves – a mass of Extinction Rebellion protestors came out in force to peacefully campaign for the government to take action on climate change.

As the city sweltered in 25C heat, people united in protest – from pitching tents at Marble Arch to donning red robes and masks on the tube to organising a mass ‘die in’ beneath the Natural History Museum’s blue whale Hope, who’s become an important symbol of optimism for a sustainable future for the planet since her arrival at the museum in 2017.

Here’s a pictorial round-up:

