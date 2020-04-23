Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right In pictures: Londoners are snapping the city looking sunny on their lockdown walks
In pictures: Londoners are snapping the city looking sunny on their lockdown walks

By Kate Lloyd Posted: Thursday April 23 2020, 4:52pm

London’s basking in mid-twenties temperatures this week. In normal times this would most probably be the first week of outdoor beers and Mr Whippy cones. But these aren’t normal times. 

In fact, for some of you, these premature sunny skies might be seem more like Mother Nature kicking us while we’re (locked) down than a blessing. It’s time to flip your perspective, though. Londoners have been using their government-allowed exercise time to walk around the city taking pictures of it looking glorious in the sun.

The result? A series of shots that make you grateful for that hour of outside each day and a chance to see London looking its very best from the comfort of your home. Grab a tin, stick your head out of the window and enjoy.

@tohomefromldn shared this pic of blue skies over the city from the top of Primrose Hill.

@iamthemunro also headed to a high point to get this shot.

@christower_88 has been snapping Southwark looking pretty.

Lucky @beccyssw15 got a glimpse inside Kew Gardens from her walk.

@juliarhiannon spotted the riverside looking sparkling.

@rebeccahowell68’s picture is so blue that it’s essential Eiffel 65 are informed of it.

Not only has @TCzerwoniak been catching rays in St James’s Park...

...he also made a load of new friends.

There’s a lovely glow in these.

@Maxyg76’s getting out on her walks early... and it’s paying off.

@SaraAsaria spotted some colourful flowers.

Dappled sunlight and social-distancing swans? We’re fans of this one.

Look at all the sky in @tuckertags’s picture!

@watson_olivia headed to Burgess Park on a bright, sunny day.

Beckenham Palace was a lockdown dream when @kate_bassett31 last walked through it.

