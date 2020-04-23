In pictures: Londoners are snapping the city looking sunny on their lockdown walks

London’s basking in mid-twenties temperatures this week. In normal times this would most probably be the first week of outdoor beers and Mr Whippy cones. But these aren’t normal times.

In fact, for some of you, these premature sunny skies might be seem more like Mother Nature kicking us while we’re (locked) down than a blessing. It’s time to flip your perspective, though. Londoners have been using their government-allowed exercise time to walk around the city taking pictures of it looking glorious in the sun.

The result? A series of shots that make you grateful for that hour of outside each day and a chance to see London looking its very best from the comfort of your home. Grab a tin, stick your head out of the window and enjoy.

@tohomefromldn shared this pic of blue skies over the city from the top of Primrose Hill.

Our favourite view of London skyline from Primrose Hill 🌻🌞 pic.twitter.com/GR0eLzZyTv — To Home From London (@tohomefromldn) April 20, 2020

@iamthemunro also headed to a high point to get this shot.

A lovely Sunday view from Blythe Hill fields pic.twitter.com/mmisfW7AtT — Iain Munro (@iamthemunro) April 21, 2020

@christower_88 has been snapping Southwark looking pretty.

A little Southwark selection ☀️ pic.twitter.com/qTwRHKufT0 — Chris Towers (@ChrisTowers_88) April 20, 2020

Lucky @beccyssw15 got a glimpse inside Kew Gardens from her walk.

Bluebells and daisies looking over the fence into @kewgardens from the Thames Path. Spring hope. pic.twitter.com/EOjwugMx6X — beccy (@beccyssw15) April 20, 2020

@juliarhiannon spotted the riverside looking sparkling.

Taken from Tower Bridge yesterday 🌞 pic.twitter.com/LsU3ud8vrW — Julia Thomas (@juliarhiannon) April 20, 2020

@rebeccahowell68’s picture is so blue that it’s essential Eiffel 65 are informed of it.

Down by the river in Battersea pic.twitter.com/26rIkirB27 — Rebecca Howell (@rebeccahowell68) April 20, 2020

Not only has @TCzerwoniak been catching rays in St James’s Park...

Excellent weather all week☀️St James’s Park🚶🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tOOeRbWv3H — Tomasz Czerwoniak (@TCzerwoniak) April 20, 2020

...he also made a load of new friends.

Busy bench at St James’s Park yesterday. pic.twitter.com/m7MeZckVlf — Tomasz Czerwoniak (@TCzerwoniak) April 20, 2020

There’s a lovely glow in these.

@Maxyg76’s getting out on her walks early... and it’s paying off.

Burgess park lake this morning approx 6am pic.twitter.com/WGLen3OhX0 — Miss Gee (@Maxyg76) April 21, 2020

@SaraAsaria spotted some colourful flowers.

Dappled sunlight and social-distancing swans? We’re fans of this one.

This one was taken during a lonely walk in Regents Park, with a couple of swans respecting the guidelines in places. pic.twitter.com/nbTGHcTAAA — JeuDeJour (@JeuDeJour) April 21, 2020

Look at all the sky in @tuckertags’s picture!

@watson_olivia headed to Burgess Park on a bright, sunny day.

Beckenham Palace was a lockdown dream when @kate_bassett31 last walked through it.

This was during my run earlier in Beckenham Place Park, barely a person in sight! pic.twitter.com/ZpPTB3YdN9 — Kate Bassett (@kate_bassett31) April 20, 2020

