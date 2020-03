View this post on Instagram

International Women’s Day 🧡 A day to celebrate women everywhere. Whatever your upbringing, whether you were born a woman or not, wherever you are from, any race, any age, any size, any shape, mothers, sisters, friends, cousins, grandmothers, great grandmothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, all the women that fought and are no longer with us and the women who continue to fight for our rights around the world today, this day is for you 🙏🏻 You don’t have to be a boss bitch, or achieving all your goals, you don’t have to be smashing life on Instagram, or go to the best restaurants and wear the best clothes, this is about WOMEN, all women, being celebrated for who they are, whether you’re flying through life or struggling. If you’re smashing life that’s incredible, but let’s also take a moment to celebrate the women who aren’t, the women who need our help, the woman who are less fortunate, living a life of oppression and abuse 🧡 whoever you are I love and support you 🙏🏻 let’s always support each other and strive to make the world an equal place for all 💜 - - - #womensrights #womensrightsarehumanrights #internationalwomensday #iwd2020 #march4women #womensupportingwomen #womenempowerment #femaleempowerment #womensmarch2020 #womensmarch2020 #feminist #feminism #feministas #climatechange #climatechangeisreal