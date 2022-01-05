London residents are furious at the excess waste on the streets

Many of the city’s bins are spilling out rubbish on to the streets due to Covid-related staff shortages. After a holiday season full of food and drink, it’s only natural that there’s more waste than usual to get rid of, but with the increase in Covid-19 infections and required isolations, there isn’t enough staff to collect it.

Filthy Enfield :just like a slum in #London 🤢😷

This scene has been going on from 2020! and lead to 2022!

The rubbish box is added sometime in 2021 &has never emptied and so full, the littler is everywhere including on the roof.@EnfieldVoice pic.twitter.com/E8iDmMilSh — June❄️☃️🦋👩🏻‍🎓👩🏻‍🏫🏃🏻‍♀️🚴🏻‍♀️💙 (@JEWang2021) January 5, 2022 While refuse services tend to go a little haywire around Christmas, this year councillors are getting more angry complaints than normal, as they have had no choice but to reduce the number of rubbish collections.

@suez @suezUK

Plenty of rubbish on St ervans Road

London w10

Rubbish concreting and looks disgusting pic.twitter.com/24J7VVHL70 — xxx (@Fabs11111111) January 3, 2022

Ministers have called for contingency plans to be brought into place and the Local Government Association has requested for bin crews to be prioritised to receive Covid tests.

Some parts of the city, such as Enfield, Newham and Haringey, have been affected more than others.

