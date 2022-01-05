[title]
Many of the city’s bins are spilling out rubbish on to the streets due to Covid-related staff shortages. After a holiday season full of food and drink, it’s only natural that there’s more waste than usual to get rid of, but with the increase in Covid-19 infections and required isolations, there isn’t enough staff to collect it.
Ministers have called for contingency plans to be brought into place and the Local Government Association has requested for bin crews to be prioritised to receive Covid tests.
Some parts of the city, such as Enfield, Newham and Haringey, have been affected more than others.
