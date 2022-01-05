London
London bins
In pictures: London’s rubbish is piling up because so many bin workers are isolating

London residents are furious at the excess waste on the streets

Lauryn Berry
Many of the city’s bins are spilling out rubbish on to the streets due to Covid-related staff shortages. After a holiday season full of food and drink, it’s only natural that there’s more waste than usual to get rid of, but with the increase in Covid-19 infections and required isolations, there isn’t enough staff to collect it.

While refuse services tend to go a little haywire around Christmas, this year councillors are getting more angry complaints than normal, as they have had no choice but to reduce the number of rubbish collections.  

Ministers have called for contingency plans to be brought into place and the Local Government Association has requested for bin crews to be prioritised to receive Covid tests.

Some parts of the city, such as Enfield, Newham and Haringey, have been affected more than others

