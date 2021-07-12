London
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades

In pictures: South London's basketball scene is vital

Photographer Juan Trujillo Andrades went out to capture London street basketball

By Time Out contributors
I had heard about this street basketball tournament taking place at Curlew Close in south-east London and I wanted to see what it was like. After months of lockdown this was a good chance to see people interacting together, doing what they love. As soon as I arrived everyone seemed very welcoming. I remember the feeling of being enveloped by the sound of cheers and excitement.

There is a picture of a player called Tegs (below), he is mid-jump as he aims for the basket. He looks graceful in his motion, yet strong. I like the sense of anticipation and emotion in his face.

Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades

As with every project there is a learning curve that develops on the day, from where to stand to how to talk to people. But at a deeper level this project taught me about the sense of pride and joy that these young guys get from basketball. There was a huge, palpable sense of passion and love of the sport. We shouldn’t forget to what extent young people are capable of such dedication.

Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades
Photograph: Juan Trujillo Andrades

www.truliphoto.com

Learn about how the game-changing women of London's grassroots football scene

See a portrait of the Euros in London

