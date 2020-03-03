In pictures: statues of cinematic heroes in Leicester Square

A collection of bronze statues has appeared in London's home of film, Leicester Square. The figures include much-loved characters Paddington Bear, Mary Poppins and Mr Bean, as well as DC stars Batman and Wonder Woman.

Now, the public can eat marmalade sarnies next to their favourite Peruvian bear.

Photograph: Scott Garfitt/PinPep

Say ‘What’s up, Doc?’ to a Looney Tune...

...or keep Mr Bean company while he waits for a lift back to Highbury (his Mini Cooper has been clamped).

Photograph: Scott Garfitt/PinPep

The cultural initiative, called Scenes in the Square, will be in place until summer 2020 and hopes to give film lovers the opportunity to see some stars – even if it’s not on the red carpet.

