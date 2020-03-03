Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right In pictures: statues of cinematic heroes in Leicester Square
In pictures: statues of cinematic heroes in Leicester Square

By Samantha Willis Posted: Tuesday March 3 2020, 12:22pm

Scenes in the Square Launch, London, 27th February 2020
Scott Garfitt/PinPep

A collection of bronze statues has appeared in London's home of film, Leicester Square. The figures include much-loved characters Paddington Bear, Mary Poppins and Mr Bean, as well as DC stars Batman and Wonder Woman. 

Now, the public can eat marmalade sarnies next to their favourite Peruvian bear.

Photograph: Scott Garfitt/PinPep

Say ‘What’s up, Doc?’ to a Looney Tune...

 

Photograph: Scott Garfitt/PinPep

 

...or keep Mr Bean company while he waits for a lift back to Highbury (his Mini Cooper has been clamped).

Photograph: Scott Garfitt/PinPep

The cultural initiative, called Scenes in the Square, will be in place until summer 2020 and hopes to give film lovers the opportunity to see some stars – even if it’s not on the red carpet.

