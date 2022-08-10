London
Swedish Gotheborg ship
Photograph: Jonathan Browning

In pictures: The Götheborg sailing ship has come to London

It's passing through on its way to Shanghai

India Lawrence
Written by India Lawrence
London has a new visitor this week, as the epic Swedish Götheburg Ship is passing along our river banks on its way to Shanghai. The magnificent vessel is the largest wooden sailing ship in the world and is a to-scale replica of an 18th Century Swedish East Indiaman Götheborg I trading boat.

The original beauty sank in 1745 just outside the harbour of Gothenburg. It was brought back to life via this replica in 2005, and is making its first London appearance since 2007. The ship took over a decade to build, and is on a two-year expedition sailing all the way from Sweden to China. 

If you missed it majestically sailing under Tower Bridge yesterday morning, you still have time to check it out yourself as the tall gal is docked at Canary Wharf until August 12. 

