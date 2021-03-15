LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

In pictures: the powerful protest signs and messages at London vigils for Sarah Everard

Thousands of people headed to protests around the city this weekend to express anger about violence against women

By Time Out editors
Advertising

On Saturday, thousands of people headed to Clapham Common. They were there to pay tribute to a south Londoner: Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old who went missing while walking home on March 3, and whose death a police officer has since been charged with.

Everard’s story has inspired a massive online conversation. People took to social media to share the realities of walking around the city as a woman. Men asked how they could help make women feel safer. And there was also a lot of sadness and anger.

Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

So when the organisers of the Clapham vigil revealed that they were going to have to call it off as law enforcers had said it was a violation of lockdown rules and, therefore, illegal, it’s unsurprising that some of those who planned to attend still did so. London-based direct action feminist group Sisters Uncut led the charge – and hundreds of people, including Kate Middleton, headed into the park to lay flowers, hold candles and grieve.

Just hours later social media was full of pictures of police using what protesters are calling ‘unnecessary’ force to end the event. We saw women pinned to the ground and officers trampling on flowers and shouting at attendees. Many saw it as a physical representation of the way women are treated by society – that the police do not protect them when they report violence against them. Others saw it as yet another example of the Met police using unnecessary violence. The Met argue that they behaved in that way ‘because of the overriding need to protect people’s safety’.

Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

The result has been the triggering of a wave of protests and vigils providing space both for us to feel sadness and anger about the violence all women (trans and cis) experience daily and to fight against a new bill – the Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill – that will strengthen existing rules around the restrictions that can be put on protests. There was a protest outside New Scotland Yard on Sunday afternoon and there’s another in Trafalgar Square tonight. 

Over the course of a weekend, massive conversations have been restarted – about women’s safety but also how much power law enforcers should really be given, just like the BLM protests of last summer. Let’s hope it leads to positive change. Scroll on for more pictures of the events. 

Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

  

Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

  

Photograph: Shutterstock
Photograph: Shutterstock

Find out the details of this evening’s vigil in Trafalgar Square

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.