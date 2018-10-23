In stranger news: Timothée Chalamet introduced Steve Carell to Kid Cudi

One of this year's early awards favourites, ‘Beautiful Boy’ follows the struggle of journalist David Sheff (Steve Carell) during his son’s battle with methamphetamine addiction. ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor (and Time Out cover star) Timothée Chalamet portrays Nic Sheff, who travels between LA and San Francisco on the road to recovery.

We asked the cast where they go in their home cities (LA and NYC) to get some peace of mind. What we didn’t bank on is the I’d-never-picture-that meeting between Steve, Timothée and rapper Kid Cudi.

‘Beautiful Boy’ is out in the UK on January 18 and is currently in US cinemas. Check out our list of the best films of the autumn.