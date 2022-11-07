Influencers are damaging people’s houses in Notting Hill

If you look up Notting Hill on Instagram, you’ll see an abundance of pictures of people posing outside beautiful, huge, pastel-hued houses. While some of us can only dream of dwelling in a home that looks straight out of a Wes Anderson flick, actual people do actually live in them, and they’re sick of you lot posing outside their houses!

A video, shared on the BBC, shows an influencer caught on CCTV posing in the doorway of one of Notting Hill’s famous pads. Peter Lee, 77, who has lived in the pink townhouse in Kensington Palace for 44 years, claims that influencers have caused £2,000 worth of damage by using his home ‘as a stage’.

Lee says the tiles on the steps up to his front door are suffering under the footwear of Instagram snappers. He told Hits Radio: ‘The tiles have been cracked by girls in high heels dancing up and down the stairs because they use it as a stage.

‘I won't have my tiles replaced with modern tiles. The old-fashioned tiles are much thicker than the new modern tiles, I’ve been quoted £2,000 to have them replaced with new ones but I’m not going ahead with that.’

The influencers are starting to become a real nuisance to Lee. Another video shows a photographer asking Lee not to film, as he takes pictures of ‘Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead as she poses in gymwear outside the house. The former fashion designer told Hits Radio that in summer he often sees a queue of people waiting to take pictures on his doorstep, and some people even bring tents so they can change into multiple outfits.

He added that he doesn’t mind people using the house as a backdrop as long as they don’t cause any damage.

Influencers: worse than foxes.

