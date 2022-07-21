London
Central line tube train
Photograph: Shutterstock

Is the Central line running tonight? Will it close at 5.30pm or not?

TfL announced that the Central Line would close during rush hour tonight, then said it wouldn’t after all

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
It another blow to London’s beleaguered public transport system and its users. TfL announced at lunchtime today that the Central line would not run this evening because of the number of staff off sick, then reversed the decision, announcing that it would. The news follows strikes by London Underground workers as well as the disruption caused by this week’s searing 40C+ temperatures.

The news was delivered via email at 1.15pm to those Londoners who have intelligently signed up for news updates of TfL travel disruption. The email read: ‘The Central line will close early today due to staffing issues in the control room caused by sickness. Complete journeys from central London by 17:30. After that no trains will run on most of the line, except a shuttle service between Leytonstone and Epping/Hainault until the end of the day.’

But just over an hour later, it seemed that this issue had been sorted out, after the Independent said that a TfL spokesperson had confirmed that Central line trains WOULD run tonight as usual. TfL’s replied to people @ing them on Twitter with: 

‘Hi, sorry for the confusion. We can now confirm the Central line is on normal schedule and operating.’

So, good luck getting home, and maybe just think of it as a good excuse to stay in town and have a drink or something civilised.

Get up-to-date information at TfL.

Just how safe is it to swim in London’s canals? We ask an expert. 

Luton airport’s runway melted in the heatwave.

