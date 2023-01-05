London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
House in Norwood Junction
Photograph: Rightmove / Truuli

Is this London’s best-value home on the market right now?

It’s a two-bed maisonette in Norwood Junction, and it’s £200k

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

An exceptionally good value house has hit the market in London, and it’s ‘only’ £200,000. To out-of-towners, this might seem a lot for a two-bedroom maisonette, but for us cityfolk, it’s practically free! Plus, it’s miraculously in a good location, and not even a shared ownership. 

The abode in question is on the high street in Norwood Junction in south London, a mere six-minute walk from Norwood Junction station. It’s also right next to Crystal Palace, which earlier this year the Sunday Times named the best place to live in the capital

On Rightmove, the house is described as a having ‘a private entrance’, as well as a ‘spacious kitchen’, ‘family bathroom’, two double bedrooms and plenty of storage and natural light. Sadly, there is no mention of a garden. 

Economically, if you’ve got £20,000 kicking around for the deposit (currently the cheapest availabledeposit in London), the monthly mortgage of roughly £1,135 per month actually works out as considerably less than the average London rent, which currently sits at a whopping £1,624 per month, according to property experts. Not too shabby, all round. 

The sale is being managed by Truuli Estate agents in Croydon. Details here.

The average London rent has reached a record high.

Life without a living room: how young renters are losing their communal space.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!