It’s back! Movies on the River is launching this week

Kicking back on a boat is great – but you know what’s even better? Watching a film while you’re doing it. Cue Movies on the River: the best seat in the house, that isn’t in the house. Yes, London’s only floating cinema is back!

A unique way to enjoy some of your favourite flicks, these sunset sessions are dreamy. Enjoy the view as you drift, then watch the big screen, nibble on popcorn and sip on a tasty bevvy when the boat docks up (in the middle of the river). And since Movies on the River is curated for you by Time Out, you know it’ll be plain sailing.

So what’s on this week? Well it’ll begin with the high school, hair-slickin’, ‘Grease’, followed by ‘Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again’, the Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, ‘The Greatest Showman’ and then finally, Hepburn classic ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’. Swoon. Not only that, but there’s a bar on board, so you can ensure you’re well watered, too.

If you can’t make it for these movies, no worries! The cinema will set sail from Tower Pier near Tower Bridge for five nights a week, every Tuesday to Saturday from June until August. And if you’re worried about catching the last train – don’t be! The boat will return you back to the city streets in plenty of time. Full steam ahead!

Can’t decide when to visit? To flick through the full movie schedule, click here.