It’s Earth Hour this weekend – here’s how to join in from home

In among all the upheaval of the last few weeks, you might have lost all sense of time (every day counts as Saturday now, right?). But here’s one way to root yourself: Earth Hour is happening this Saturday (March 28) at 8.30pm. And this year, for obvious reasons, it’s going digital.

Plans were originally afoot for the capital to be plunged into darkness to mark the WWF’s annual and poignant reminder of the environment around us and our need to protect the planet. And the good news is, the great switch-off will go ahead as planned. Piccadilly Circus, The Shard, The London Eye, Harrods and the O2 Arena will all be powering down to mark the occasion. But rather than gather together at these normally vibrant landmarks to mark the moment, Earth Hour organisers are asking people to switch out their lights and stay at home from 8.30pm instead.

If you don’t fancy breaking out the boardgames by candlelight like you did for the power cuts of your youth, sit by the glow of your phone or laptop (on battery power, of course) for a roster of digital events this year. There will be a virtual bike ride, group meditation, an Earth Hour quiz and a massive digital dance party all taking place from 8.30pm, as well as a virtual rave the next day and a slew of other online events to join throughout the weekend.



So you definitely won’t feel alone this weekend if you choose to connect with Planet Earth.

Check out Earth Hour’s digital line-up here.

Read our interview with man of the earth David Attenborough.

Find other ways to connect with your city in our guide on how to help (and get help) during the current crisis.