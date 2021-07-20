London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Christmas at Kew
Christmas at Kew | Photograph: Jeff Eden

It’s nearly Christmas! Book Kew Gardens’ 2021 festive light trail right now

Don’t hang about if you want to soak up all that sparkly magic this winter

By
Chris Waywell
Advertising

Now, you might currently be melting into a sticky puddle of AstraZeneca, Aperol and anxiety, but this pesky heatwave won’t go on for ever. Soon the nights will start to draw in, and before you realise it, it will be Christmas again. And you know what that means? That light trail in Kew Gardens that everyone totally loves.

Christmas at Kew has announced its dates for winter 2021-2022 and you can book tickets right now (you really should). There will be many of the highlights of previous years on offer: incredibly Instagrammable tunnels of light, glittering waterside reflections and trees swathed in thousands of bulbs, plus a panoramic light display in the world-famous Palm House.

There’s also a ‘Fire Garden’ and a chance to visit Father Christmas (not in the Fire Garden, we assume). As the whole thing acts as an outdoor walking trail across Kew Gardens, there is plenty of scope for maintaining social distancing, and entry will still be via a pre-booked timed slot, as in previous years.

Okay, it maybe feels a bit mad to be thinking about booking Christmas events in July, but what doesn’t feel a bit mad at the moment? At least this way you’ll have something to look forward to… Roll on Christmas!

Christmas at Kew, Nov 17-Jan 9 2022, 4pm-10pm. Adult tickets from £21.50. Book here.

Where to go when London gets too damn hot.

The (literally) coolest restaurants in town.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.