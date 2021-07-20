Don’t hang about if you want to soak up all that sparkly magic this winter

Now, you might currently be melting into a sticky puddle of AstraZeneca, Aperol and anxiety, but this pesky heatwave won’t go on for ever. Soon the nights will start to draw in, and before you realise it, it will be Christmas again. And you know what that means? That light trail in Kew Gardens that everyone totally loves.

Christmas at Kew has announced its dates for winter 2021-2022 and you can book tickets right now (you really should). There will be many of the highlights of previous years on offer: incredibly Instagrammable tunnels of light, glittering waterside reflections and trees swathed in thousands of bulbs, plus a panoramic light display in the world-famous Palm House.

There’s also a ‘Fire Garden’ and a chance to visit Father Christmas (not in the Fire Garden, we assume). As the whole thing acts as an outdoor walking trail across Kew Gardens, there is plenty of scope for maintaining social distancing, and entry will still be via a pre-booked timed slot, as in previous years.

Okay, it maybe feels a bit mad to be thinking about booking Christmas events in July, but what doesn’t feel a bit mad at the moment? At least this way you’ll have something to look forward to… Roll on Christmas!

Christmas at Kew, Nov 17-Jan 9 2022, 4pm-10pm. Adult tickets from £21.50. Book here.

