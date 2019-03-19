News / City Life

It’s official: brunch is over (and so is street food)

By Isabelle A Posted: Tuesday March 19 2019, 10:24am

A huge 98 percent of Londoners think our city is good or amazing for eating and drinking. (Well done us!) That said, it seems some once-loved trends are starting to lose their lustre...

Brunch

Have Londoners finally got avo-on-toast fatigue? Quite possibly. Since last year’s survey, there’s been a 7 percent decline in people going for brunch. See ya later, sourdough – you’re toast!

Street food

Londoners’ consumption was down 5 percent since 2018. Apparently the novelty of grabbing a burger from a food truck and trying not to spill sriracha mayo on yourself is starting to wear off.

Beer

Anyone for a pint? No? Anyone? Londoners have started to swerve beer – our survey showed an 8 percent decline since last year. People are swapping craft beer for wine, which is up 10 percent.

