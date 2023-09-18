London
Photograph: World 50 Top Pizza Awards / Napoli on the Road

It’s official: two of the world’s best pizza restaurants are in London

The 50 Top Pizza awards have spoken, crowning pizzerias in the West End and Chiswick the best on the planet

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
It’s no surprise that 50 Top Pizza, a panel that last week announced its list of the best pizzerias in the world, featured a bounty of restaurants in Italy in its list. But did you see that London also caught a slice (get it?) of the action? Two of the top 50 spots were occupied by pizzerias based in the capital.

At number 14 ranked 50 Kalò by Ciro Salvo, a pizzeria just down the road from Trafalgar Square which boasts an impressive menu of seasonal-inspired pizzas (available for a browse here). Salvo, the owner and head chef, is a third generation pizza maker – in other words, he really, really knows his stuff. 

Salvo has previously been crowned ‘Dough Master’ by Gambero Rosso magazine and is known for his extensive experimentation and the successful creation of extremely hydrated dough known for its light texture and digestibility. 

The other London restaurant to make the list was Napoli on the Road, which began in Chiswick.  This pizzeria is headed up by no less than the world’s best pizza chef, Michele Pascarella. The same panel crowned Pasceralla Global Pizza Maker of the Year for 2023 last week. 

Napoli on the Road has thrived over the last couple of years despite the pandemic, and recently opened a second branch in Richmond. For such a young business, this place is certainly racking up those awards. You can check out their current menu here

