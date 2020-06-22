Jake and Dinos Chapman, Julian Opie and Boy George are auctioning their art on a postcard

In the second-greatest art auction of the summer (following the one for a pair of Nick Cave’s socks), Art on a Postcard is back for 2020. Basically, a lot of world-famous artists are invited to contribute a postcard-sized original work, then you get to bid on them online (starting at just £50). This year, some of the big names involved include the Chapman Brothers, Julian Opie, Oh de Laval, Lothar Goetz and Remi Rough. Oh, and Boy George is chipping one in too. Mr O’Dowd has taken up the brush, and even enjoyed a sellout show last year in Monaco (posh!).

Be assured that Art on a Postcard is putting its takings to a much more laudable cause, namely the Hepatitis C Trust. Over the last few months, the trust has been delivering hepatitis C medication to patients, including the homeless in hotels and hostels. Its goal is to eradicate the disease by 2025.

In previous years, the Art on a Postcard auction has been anonymous, with only your art nose (and those lots which have loads of telltale bids already) to guide you to the hidden gems. This time around, you know who painted what upfront. So as a sneak preview, look out for ominous children’s games by Molly Brocklehurst, art-history-baiting mash-ups by Haus of Lucy, astoundingly basic political messaging by Eliot Lord and the Queen as Batman courtesy of Heath Kane.



Oh, and because you’re dying to know, Boy George has done a sort-of clown, while the Chapmans have contributed a piece entitled ‘Solar Anus’. So, get bidding on that, then post it to your mum to let know you’re thinking about her.

Browse all the artworks at the Art on a Postcard site. The auction is here (register to bid). It opens on Thu Jun 25.

