Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal made his stage debut in London to heaps of praise way back in 2002, in Kenneth Lonergan’s ‘This Is Our Youth’. But he’s not been back since, even though he’s become a prolific Broadway and off-Broadway presence in recent years, often starring in the works of Brit playwright Nick Payne.

But finally he’s returning. Next year he’ll reprise his acclaimed 2017 Broadway performance as painter Georges Seurat in a concert-style production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s classic musical ‘Sunday in the Park with George’. He plays both Seurat, as he becomes obsessed with the painting of his masterpiece, ‘A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte’, and Seurat’s embittered contemporary artist great-grandson, also called George. And he’ll be joined by Annaleigh Ashford in Sarna Lapine’s production, who reprises her role as Seurat’s neglected lover Dot.

Tickets are on sale, and are unlikely to stick around long for the show’s strictly limited 12-week run.

‘Sunday in the Park with George’ runs at the Savoy Theatre. Jun 11-Sep 5 2020. Tickets are on sale now, from HERE.