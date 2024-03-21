The X Factor winner’s ‘Bitter Sweet Love’ tour will grace The O2 arena with heart-wrenching ballads tomorrow night

When James Arthur’s heart-wrenching rendition of ‘Impossible’ won him ‘X Factor’ series nine back in 2012, it seemed pretty dead-set that he was at the start of a cracking music career.

And now, 12 years later, the tour for his fifth studio album ‘Bitter Sweet Love’ is set to fill London’s O2, not just with aching piano ballads, but some of his boppier hits, too. Here is everything you need to know about tomorrow night’s ‘Bitter Sweet Love’ show.

When is James Arthur playing London’s O2?

Tomorrow night, Friday March 22.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6.30 pm.

What time will James Arthur come on stage?

He should be making an appearance at around 8.30 pm.

Who is supporting him?

Australian singer-songwriter Dean Lewis is supporting James Arthur. You might have heard some of his biggest tracks such as ‘Be Alright’, ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’, and ‘Waves’.

Any news on the setlist?

Based on last week’s performance at The OVO Hydro in Glasgow, we can expect the setlist to look a little like this.

Bitter Sweet Love Blindside Empty Space Can I Be Him Comeback Kid Sermon / Ready or Not Rewrite the Stars (Pasek and Paul cover) (with Neve) A Year Ago Impossible (Shontelle cover) Naked Certain Things / Safe Inside / Quite Miss Home / Emily From the Jump Train Wreck A Thousand Years (Christina Perri cover) Falling Like the Stars (with Dean Lewis) Car’s Outside Young (Tulisa cover)

Encore:

New Generation Lasting Lover Say You Won't Let Go

Can you still get tickets for James Arthur’s Bitter Sweet Love tour?

Yes! There are still a handful of tickets available for tomorrow night’s gig on The O2’s website here.

