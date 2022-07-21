There are big plans afoot at the UK’s most famous film studio. Not only is Pinewood the spiritual – and physical – home of James Bond, it’s a home-from-home for the MCU, Lucasfilm and a host of other big franchises.



Alongside already approved plans for a 32,500-square-metre Pinewood expansion known as Screen Hub UK, plans for a massive new nature reserve have just been submitted for approval.

Fully accessible to the public and likely to teem with flora and fauna, the reserve will sit on a sizeable 64-acre plot of land at Alderbourne Farm just north of Pinewood itself.

The farm will also provide additional backlot and workshop space for movie productions, but driving the project are proposed ‘biodiversity net gains’ for the wider Screen Hub development.

Photograph: Pinewood Studios The planned nature reserve at Pinewood

And that development is seriously exciting – both for the UK film industry and film fans from around the world.



The new scheme would bring the total number of sound stages at Pinewood to a whopping 50 and deliver a visitor attraction that will open the studios to the public on a permanent basis.



It will also create a new training hub for the film industry run by the National Film and Television School. In total, the scheme is estimated to create over 8000 new jobs.

James Bond’s UK studios are opening to the public.

21 amazing things cities are doing to fight the climate crisis.