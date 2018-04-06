  • News
James Murphy and Soulwax are bringing their Despacio disco to London

By Nick Levine Posted: Friday April 6 2018, 8:30am

Not content with having James Murphy’s LCD Soundsystem as headliners, new London fest APE has bagged his Despacio project, too. Despacio is a project born out of Murphy and the brothers from Soulwax's mutual love of slow, lush disco from Ibiza's '80s heyday.

The project involves a set of ornate bespoke speakers, set up in the round, through which the trio play all-day. It's appeared all over the world sporadically over the last few years, including a stint at Lovebox a few years ago and a run at Hammersmith Town Hall – which saw waiters in tuxedos handing out orange segments to dancers. Oh, and natch: they play strictly vinyl only, darling. Check out a sneak peek below.

APE – or All Points East to abbreviation-avoiders – is a brand new festival taking over Victoria Park from May 25-27. Despacio's three-day residency adds another cherry to an already stellar line-up that includes The xx, BjörkYeah Yeah Yeahs, Lorde, Beck, Justice, Phoenix, Sampha and Father John Misty. Basically, it's going to be major.

Happy dancing! Tickets are available here.

By Nick Levine

