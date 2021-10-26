Jamie Demetriou’s guide to an unspoilt corner of central London... Leicester Square

’Stath Lets Flats’ is back! Celebrate with this very serious guide to L² from its star

We Londoners all have our secret backstreet spots, our places of calm and refuge. I want to talk about a special little hidden gem I love. I eat there, I dream there, I go there to giggle, to grow. She’s precious because she’s mine. She is, of course, Leicester Square. I feel silly giving her up for you readers, but as gentrification looms, I want to plug this quaint lil’ corner of the world and what it has to give, before she’s no more. Here’s a few of L²’s stunning offerings...

Entertainment

Let your eyes be your aeroplane to anywhere, with L²’s gorgeously underpriced cinemas. Some films are set in India, Cornwall or even Leicester Square! It’ll feel like you’re actually there!

Exercise

You can strengthen your upper body in Leicester Square easily. Trying to contain your excitement in M&M’s World is a workout in itself!

Food and drink

Grab a cold cream down at local pud vendor Häagen-Dazs for a chance to meet jolly Mr Dazs himself. He’ll happily regale you with all his wonderful memories of cream.

Not to be confused with

It’s much better than Trafalgar Square. 1,587 people were killed or wounded in the battle of Trafalgar Square. Everyone has survived in Leicester Square this year.

‘Stath Lets Flats’ is available to stream on All 4.

