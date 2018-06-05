Janelle Monae just announced a London show

Janelle Monae and her 'free-ass motherfucking spirit' has KILLED 2018 so far, with big singles like 'Make Me Feel', her deeply personal album 'Dirty Computer' and the video for 'PYNK' (y'know, the one where she's wearing vagina trousers).

Now, she's bringing all that style, sass, dance and soul to the stage for a headline show at Roundhouse on September 15th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 8th at 9:00 am at roundhouse.org.uk.

Get down there and shake your Monae maker!

