‘Jaws’, ‘Mean Girls‘ and ‘Get Out’ are all coming to Movies on the River this week

You won’t spot a shark in the Thames, but you will be able to catch ‘Jaws’ at the outdoor film series Movies on the River this coming Saturday night.

The Steven Spielberg 1970s classic is screening at London’s most unique open-air cinema at the climax of a week that also includes showings of the 1950s comedy ‘Some Like It Hot’, the 2004 teen comedy ‘Mean Girls’, last year's superb war film ‘Dunkirk’ and 2017’s smart horror hit ‘Get Out’.

The films at Movies on the River are some of the best ever made – but the experience is more than just a movie.

Ticket-holders board a cruise boat at Tower Pier and take a sunset cruise through the West End before docking in the shadow of Tower Bridge and the Shard to watch a film on the top deck of the vessel. Everyone has a pair of silent-disco-style headphones so they can hear the film in peace, and the views on and off screen make it a night to remember.

Comedy, war, horror – this week’s Movies on the River offers something for all movie tastes. Now all you have to do is pick your film and jump on board.

