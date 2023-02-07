London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jeff Goldblum
Photograph: Shutterstock

Jeff Goldblum will play a one-off jazz gig in London

He’s playing for one night only at the Royal Festival Hall in April

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Good news, jazz heads, because the actor-slash-hepcat Jeff Goldblum is coming to London for a one-off show. The megastar-pianist will perform a gig with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra for one night only at the Royal Festival Hall on Saturday April 8. 

The 70-year-old has established himself as one of the best jazzists on the block since his pivot from Hollywood icon to musician. Alongside the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra he typically performs classics from the likes of Herbie Hancock and Charles Mingus. The group’s two studio albums feature vocals from Gregory Porter, Miley Cyrus and Haley Reinhart, so the gig might even have a few famous cameos.

RECOMMENDED: Want to win the ultimate east London staycation?

In January, Goldblum announced details of a new EP featuring Kelly Clarkson and Mattiel. ‘Plays Well with Others’ will be released on March 24, so the London show will be a chance to get a taste of some new material. One of his last UK shows was at Glastonbury in 2019, where he surprised the crowd with a jazz rendition of the ‘Jurassic Park’ theme. You have been warned. 

Tickets went on sale on Friday February 3, but there are still some left. They currently range from £51 to £101, so cop ’em while you can.

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Royal Festival Hall, Sat Apr 8. £51-£101.

How to get tickets for Beyoncé’s 2023 Renaissance UK tour.

Daryl McCormack: ‘Five years ago I was waiting tables, now I’m at the BAFTAs’.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!