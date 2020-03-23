Join a nationwide clap to say thank you to NHS workers on Thursday

To say a heartfelt thank you to all the NHS staff who have been working tirelessly in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, people across the UK are being asked to join in with a round of applause that will sound around the country.

Grassroots group Clap for Our Carers is behind the mass thank you, which will take place at 8pm on Thursday March 26. It’s asking households around the country to go out into their gardens or on to their balconies and doorsteps to join in the action showing support for the doctors, nurses, pharmacists and other NHS staff on the front line of the crisis.

Photograph: Clap for Our Carers

The mass clap follows similar initiatives in Spain, France and the Netherlands. Mark it in your diary and express some support for all the people working around the clock to keep us safe through this crisis.

Get the latest coronavirus news, advice and travel information.

Read our interview with a London scientist on a mission to develop a coronavirus vaccine.