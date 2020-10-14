LondonChange city
Shutterstock, Grenfell
Photograph: Alex Danila/Shutterstock

Join a virtual event to honour the Grenfell fire victims

Tune in at 7pm on YouTube to mark 40 months since the fire

By
Isabelle Aron
In normal times, Grenfell Silent Walk organises an event on the fourteenth of every month to honour and seek justice for the victims of Grenfell fire.

In August and September, it was able to return to hosting these walks in person after months of running them online, but this month it has taken the decision to hold a virtual event instead, in order to keep everyone safe. It’ll mark 40 months since the fire. 

It’s happening at 7pm tonight (Wednesday October 14), when you can tune in to the Grenfell United YouTube channel to watch speeches and updates. The campaign is also encouraging people to light up their homes in green.

In a post on Instagram, Grenfell United wrote: ‘72 lives are forever in our hearts. We hope it won’t be too long before we’ll be able to come together once again.’

Join the virtual walk at 7pm on the Grenfell United YouTube channel

Donate to these anti-racism charities and organisations doing amazing work in London.

