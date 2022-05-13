Rejoice, because the Jubilee line Night Tube is finally coming back. TfL announced that the regular service will be making its much-awaited return on Saturday May 21, running all night on Fridays and Saturdays.

Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Northern and Piccadilly lines, which 24-hour services won’t be back until later in the summer. Although we don’t know the exact dates yet.

The Jubilee Night Tube will join the Central and Victoria lines, which reopened their night services in November 2021.

The beloved Night Tube was first suspended in May 2020 when the pandemic scuppered all post-10pm plans.

A spokesperson from TfL said that the return of the nocturnal tube will be a ‘further boost for the capital's recovery’.

‘Public transport is key to the capital's recovery from the pandemic, and millions of Londoners are now regularly using public transport, showing continued confidence that services are safe, clean and reliable,’ TfL said.

Seb Dance, deputy mayor for transport added: ‘Combined with the return of the Piccadilly and Northern line later this summer, [the Jubilee line] will make a huge difference to Londoners travelling around our city at night, offering them an additional safe and reliable routes - in perfect time for a jam-packed summer of fantastic events in the capital.’

After having to rely on ever-fickle night buses for the past two years, it will be wonderful to have the trusty service back. Londoners can now party knowing they’ll be able to get home safely. We just hope we don’t have to wait too long for the Northern and Piccadilly lines.

