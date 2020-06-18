Junction 2 is putting on a 3D, three-stage virtual music festival

We’ve never been so excited to stare at our laptop for six hours

For the past few years, if you went down to west London – somewhere near Boston Manor tube in Brentford – and stood under the M4 motorway in early June, you might have been able to hear some of the world’s best techno and house.

That’s because, since 2016, local festival Junction 2 has quietly been becoming one of the best-booked electronic music festivals in London.

Obviously, this year it’s off because of The Bad Thing. So, instead, organisers are putting on a virtual six-hour party. On the line-up? Adam Beyer, Alan Fitzpatrick, Anna, Bart Skils, Joel Mull and more.

It promises to be more than just a series of live-streamed DJ sets, though. The event, held from 6pm-midnight on Saturday July 11, is described as existing in a ‘3D digital setting’ called J2v.

You can expect three stages – The Console, The Hex and The Vault – each with its own immersive visuals, vibe, aesthetics and opportunities for real-time engagement. The Console, for example, promises a virtual dancefloor featuring a globe-shaped stage on top of a giant pyramid so that you can see it ‘wherever you’re standing’.

Junction2 is on Saturday July 11, 6pm-midnight. Tune in here.

