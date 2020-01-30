Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right JUST ANNOUNCED: A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill are headlining Wireless
News / Music

JUST ANNOUNCED: A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill are headlining Wireless

By Oliver Keens Posted: Thursday January 30 2020, 12:05pm

JUST ANNOUNCED: A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill are headlining Wireless

Wireless is simply one of the most outrageously successful festivals in the world right now. Though it began rather randomly in 2005 as a general melange of indie and dance names (Hard-Fi! Mylo! James Blunt!), it has mutated into the defining underground festival of a generation – and a guaranteed sell-out to boot. While today’s line-up drop is disappointingly male-centric, it is still an impressive list and another deft combination of the best US and UK rap.

Headlining across the three days will be cheekboned rap hero A$AP Rocky, Tottenham’s finest, Skepta, and Philly icon Meek Mill – amazingly playing his first ever UK show. Joining A$AP, who’s lived in London loads over the last few years, is the mad popular two-piece Lewisham phenomenon known as D-Block Europe, Futsal Shuffler Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Playboi Carti. Masked UK rhymer M Huncho and young buzzy Americans like Trippie Redd and Lil Tjay will be there too. Back on the headline hype after topping Field Day last year is Skepta, who will be supported on Saturday by massively hot melody-rich rapper Roddy Ricch, still riding the success of recent debut album ’Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’. As well as the West Coaster are Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, Da Baby, Mostack and Hardy Caprio, plus Koffee and Doja Cat (two women, finally!) and Manchester’s Aitch, among others.

Then for Meek Mill’s Sunday slot, UK titan AJ Tracey will be playing, along with Lil Baby, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Lil Tecca, Steel Banglez, Nav and NLE Choppa to round off starry weekend. Tickets are on sale now, so get involved. If the last few years have shown us anything, it's that Wireless is a dead cert to sell out. 

Wireless Festival takes place in Finsbury Park from Jul 3-5. Tickets are onsale here and you can read about more London festivals here

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Oliver Keens 105 Posts

Oliver Keens has been the Music and Nightlife Editor of Time Out London since 2014.

Oliver covers the full extent of London's music and club scene every week in the magazine. Many people have turned up trying to be 'Oliver Keens' on guestlist's all over town. But there is actually only one (according to Facebook, at least). He's been a music journalist for over a decade, writing for a host of different titles including The Telegraph, The Times, The Independent and appearing on Radio 4 and BBC News as a commentator. He's interviewed Mick Jagger in his pants, drank Keith Richard's drink by mistake (never again), hung out in a car park with Blur long enough to get the right quote and was called a 'sweetheart' by Grace Jones. Away from work, Oliver also DJs in clubs, which helps him get a proper real-life feel for what music people actually like (as opposed to what they say they like).

Reach him at oliver.keens@timeout.com or connect with him on Insta @olikeens

Latest news

    More news