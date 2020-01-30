JUST ANNOUNCED: A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill are headlining Wireless

Wireless is simply one of the most outrageously successful festivals in the world right now. Though it began rather randomly in 2005 as a general melange of indie and dance names (Hard-Fi! Mylo! James Blunt!), it has mutated into the defining underground festival of a generation – and a guaranteed sell-out to boot. While today’s line-up drop is disappointingly male-centric, it is still an impressive list and another deft combination of the best US and UK rap.

Headlining across the three days will be cheekboned rap hero A$AP Rocky, Tottenham’s finest, Skepta, and Philly icon Meek Mill – amazingly playing his first ever UK show. Joining A$AP, who’s lived in London loads over the last few years, is the mad popular two-piece Lewisham phenomenon known as D-Block Europe, Futsal Shuffler Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Playboi Carti. Masked UK rhymer M Huncho and young buzzy Americans like Trippie Redd and Lil Tjay will be there too. Back on the headline hype after topping Field Day last year is Skepta, who will be supported on Saturday by massively hot melody-rich rapper Roddy Ricch, still riding the success of recent debut album ’Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’. As well as the West Coaster are Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, Da Baby, Mostack and Hardy Caprio, plus Koffee and Doja Cat (two women, finally!) and Manchester’s Aitch, among others.

Then for Meek Mill’s Sunday slot, UK titan AJ Tracey will be playing, along with Lil Baby, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Lil Tecca, Steel Banglez, Nav and NLE Choppa to round off starry weekend. Tickets are on sale now, so get involved. If the last few years have shown us anything, it's that Wireless is a dead cert to sell out.

Wireless Festival takes place in Finsbury Park from Jul 3-5. Tickets are onsale here and you can read about more London festivals here.