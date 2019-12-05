JUST ANNOUNCED: Bicep are headlining Field Day 2020

The first headliner for Field Day 2020 has been announced – and it’s a proper flex. Belfast boys Bicep are bringing their big beats to London for an exclusive live set, meaning it’ll be the only festie in the capital that they’ll be hitting up. Strong stuff, indeed.

It’s a little bit bonkers how quickly Bicep have bulked up into a festival-topping mega name. They started just ten years ago as a blogger partnership, sharing dusted-down Italo, house and disco records. After turning to DJing they started producing retro-tinged tracks, before setting up the Feel My Bicep label in 2012. They only performed live for the first time four years ago, but their name on a poster has already become a surefire way to round-up ravers ready for a heady night out. Expect some big-room staples (‘Aura’, ‘Glue’) from their self-titled debut LP.

This is the first announcement for Field Day 2020, which returns to The Drumsheds in Meridian Water after breaking in the site last year. The vast warehouse spaces, including the new indoor main stage, will be popping off continuously from 3pm to 3am on Saturday July 11, making it a uniquely late finisher among London’s one-day festivals. Oh, and first release tickets are only £35 – almost the same price as Bicep’s sold-out March 2020 gigs at Brixton Academy, our Casios inform us. Get ready to muscle into the queue.

Bicep play Field Day at The Drumsheds on July 11 2020. Check out Time Out's music hub here.