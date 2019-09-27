JUST ANNOUNCED: Billie Eilish is playing two huge London shows in 2020

Billie Eilish is absolutely bossing 2019. Earlier this year, the 17-year-old pop prodigy became the youngest female solo artist ever to top the UK albums chart – with her ace debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’. She’s since become the first artist born this millennium to reach number one on the US singles chart: her minimal trap-pop track ‘Bad Guy’, remixed with new vocals from Justin Bieber, reached the Billboard Hot 100 summit last month. Now she’s announced an epic 2020 arena tour, including two dates at The O2 on July 26 and 27. Do you feel old yet?

LA native Eilish recently included a call to action on climate change in her video for ‘all the good girls go to hell’, and her eco-activism will continue on the tour. Fans will be able to bring re-fillable water bottles to all shows, water stations will be available to everyone attending and plastic straws won’t be permitted at all. She’ll also bring a ‘Billie Eilish Eco-Village’ to every show to give fans information and resources to help combat climate change. Frankly, the whole thing sounds like right-on, super-contemporary pop perfection.

Billie Eilish plays The O2 on July 26 and 27 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday October 4 at 9am from livenation.co.uk. And here's the wild new video for 'all the good girls go to hell'.