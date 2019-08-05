Just announced: Björk is bringing her visionary ‘Cornucopia’ show to London

Björk is playing London for the first time since last year’s All Points East headline set. The Icelandic pop alchemist has announced today that she’ll bring her ‘Cornucopia’ tour to the O2 on November 19. Festivals aside, it’s her biggest gig in the UK ever.

As even casual fans will know, Björk Guðmundsdóttir doesn’t do ordinary, and ‘Cornucopia’ sounds like a dazzlingly unique live experience. When she performed it in New York this summer, Björk was backed by a 50-strong choir, performed from a series of multilevel structures designed to resemble mushrooms, and had a reverb chamber on stage so she could mimic the way she writes music.

She even had a speech by teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg projected on stage before the encore, so it’s a super-progressive show all round. Tickets go on sale this Friday; you’ll want to be ready.

Björk plays The O2 on Nov 19.

