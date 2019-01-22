News / Music

JUST ANNOUNCED: Celine Dion is playing Hyde Park!

By Nick Levine Posted: Tuesday January 22 2019, 8:00am

IAN_LAIDLAW

Singer. Style icon. The most meme-friendly dancer since Lindsay Lohan. And now British Summer Time headliner, because Celine Dion is the latest big name playing the Hyde Park concert series this summer. Taking a break from her Vegas residency, the Canadian vocal powerhouse will take to the stage in London on July 5.

Obviously we have questions: will she perform all SEVEN AND A HALF MINUTES of ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’? Will super-fan Adele be in attendance? And who the hell could possibly support

But there’s one thing we’re pretty sure of: tickets will get snapped up, so don’t think twice before booking. And if you need convincing, here's a special (amazing) message from Queen Celine... 

Bangers and sticky toffee pudding, eh? Nice! Celine Dion plays Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time on July 5.

By Nick Levine

