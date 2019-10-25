JUST ANNOUNCED: Diana Ross is playing The O2 in 2020

We already knew that the iconic Ms. Ross would be jetting over to the UK next summer for her well-deserved Glastonbury legends slot. Now we also know she’ll be extending her visit with a full UK tour, including a show at The O2 in London on July 8. Make no mistake, this is a proper big deal: the former Supremes singer hasn’t performed in the UK since 2007, and with decades of hits under her (probably sequinned) belt, she can put together an all-killer-no-filler setlist including all-time classics such as ‘Baby Love’, ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’, ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, ‘The Boss’, ‘Love Hangover’, ‘Upside Down’, ‘I'm Coming Out’ and ‘Chain Reaction’. She’s calling it the ‘Top of the World Tour – A Diamond Diana Celebration of Music’, so these shows should be peak diva from start to finish.

Check out all her UK dates below:

JUNE 2020:

30– Leeds, First Direct Arena

JULY 2020:

1– Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

3– Manchester Arena

4– Glasgow, SSE Hydro

6– Birmingham Arena

8– London, The O2

Tickets for Diana Ross’s ‘Top of the World Tour’ will go on sale at 9am on Friday November 1 from here.

