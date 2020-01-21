JUST ANNOUNCED: Kendrick Lamar is playing Hyde Park!

Kendrick Lamar is coming back to Hyde Park, and this time he’s headlining. The Grammy-winning hip hop king will be topping the bill at BST Hyde Park on Sunday July 5, and it’s shaping up to be quite an event: James Blake and Alabama Shakes frontwoman-turned-solo star Brittany Howard are the first two confirmed supports. Lamar previously played Hyde Park in 2016 as a support act for Florence And The Machine. It’s fair to say things have escalated since then. His last album, 2017’s ‘Damn’, became the first non-jazz or classical LP to win the super-prestigious Pulitzer Prize for Music. He’s rumoured to have completed work on his follow-up, which is said to ‘pull in more rock sounds’, and there’s also plenty of buzz that he could be headlining Glastonbury this year. But whatever happens next, this booking is another coup for BST Hyde Park, which has already announced Taylor Swift, Little Mix and Pearl Jam as 2020 headliners.

Kendrick Lamar plays American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 5 2020 and tickets are on sale here.