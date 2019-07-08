Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right Just announced: Lizzo is coming to London
Just announced: Lizzo is coming to London

By Oliver Keens Posted: Monday July 8 2019, 11:45am

Just announced: Lizzo is coming to London

She’s the high-kicking, butt-shaking, flute-playing, emotions-galvanising QWEEN of 2019, who slayed Glastonbury and left it a sobbing, fist-punching wreck. Now, get ready to let loose the juice because Lizzo is coming to London later in the year. 

The breakout star has just announced details of the Cuz I Love You Too tour, which sees the Detroit singer playing two UK dates: at the O2 Academy Brixton on November 6 then the O2 Victoria Warehouse in Manchester on November 11. After what music pundits started calling ‘that Glasto performance’ just seconds after she left the stage, interest in Lizzo has spiked massively in the last few weeks. So expect a degree of hecticness when tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday July 12 at www.livenation.co.uk

And while we wait, let’s all sit back and enjoy a 24-carat Lizzobanger, shall we? 

