JUST ANNOUNCED: London is getting an amazing new one-day indie festival

Indie kids assemble! Wide Awake, a brand new one-day festival specialising in ‘leftfield indie, post-punk, electronica, techno and jazz’, is coming to south London’s Brockwell Park in 2020.

And it’s debuting with quite a line-up: Black Midi (pictured above), The Comet Is Coming, Daniel Avery and Girl Band will all be performing, joined on the bill by local heroes Shame, plus Goat Girl, Lena Willikens, Los Bitchos, The Mauskovic Dance Band, Minimal Violence, Proteus, Sheer Mag, Snapped Ankles and Surfbort. Loads more acts will be announced in due course, too.

Wide Awake arrives with serious pedigree: some of the original founders of Field Day are involved, and the creators of some much-loved London music venues – Moth Club, The Shacklewell Arms, The Waiting Room and Peckham Audio – are also on the team. The aim, they say, is ‘to provide a distinctive counter-culture experience like no other London-based festival’. Which sounds pretty damn bangin’ to us, tbh.

Wide Awake kicks off on Friday June 5 2020 – one day before Brockwell Park hosts spangly pop bash Mighty Hoopla, and two days before it welcomes jazz-funk-soul extravaganza Cross The Tracks. Tickets are on sale now – you’ll want to grab ’em fast.

Wide Awake is at Brockwell Park on June 5 2020. Check out Time Out's festival guide here.