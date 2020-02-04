JUST ANNOUNCED: Lovebox adds Robyn, Fatboy Slim, Tierra Whack and JME

With programming that always delivers serious bang for your buck, Lovebox has become one of London’s very best festivals over the last 19 years. Disclosure, Tyler, The Creator and R&B prodigy Khalid are already confirmed as headliners. Now, a fantastic batch of new acts – including Robyn, Fatboy Slim and vegan grime icon JME – have been added too. Other just-announced acts heading to Gunnersbury Park (Lovebox’s home since 2018) include hip hop queen Tierra Whack, producer Kaytranada, Brit Award-winning rising star Celeste, R&B singer Snoh Aalegra, dance-pop’s woman of the moment Georgia and jazz-funk innovators BadBadNotGood. Also hot off the press are a DJ set from Chase & Status, Ladbroke Grove hip hop queen Lava La Rue, offbeat electro composer Wuh Oh, Philly singer-songwriter Pink Sweats and a gaggle of great DJs including Sherelle, Annie Mac, Louise Chen and Balearic sage DJ Harvey.

As this stacked line-up suggests, Lovebox is expanding to become a three-day festival again in 2020 after five years as a two-dayer. Stay tuned for further announcements, but for now, 2020’s episode is shaping up to be a cracker.

Lovebox takes place at Gunnersbury Park between June 12-14 2020. Read more here about the first wave of announcements.