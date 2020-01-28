JUST ANNOUNCED: Massive Attack are headlining All Points East this summer

This is not a drill: Bristolian trip-hop legends Massive Attack are the latest headline act announced for All Points East (APE), the 10-day festival taking over Victoria Park in late-May. They’ll be joined on the day by a stellar support line-up that includes Nils Frahm, Young Fathers, Neneh Cherry, Gaika, Skinny Pelembe, Hotel Lux and Mad Professor.

Massive Attack and Neneh Cherry go way back (she sings backing vocals on and co-wrote ‘Hymn of the Big Wheel’ from their seminal debut album ‘Blue Lines’), so this one should definitely feel a bit special. Massive Attack are the third headline act announced for APE 2020 following Tame Impala and Kraftwerk 3D, so come May, Vicky Park looks set to become a kind of alternative music nirvana once again.

Massive Attack play All Points East on Sunday May 24 2020. Check out Time Out's music hub here.