JUST ANNOUNCED: Pearl Jam and Pixies are playing Hyde Park next summer

Get ready to rock the hell out: grunge legends Pearl Jam are playing a massive gig in Hyde Park next summer. And it’s a double whammy of alt-rock awesomeness because Pixies will be supporting them at BST Hyde Park on Friday July 10.

Seattle five-piece Pearl Jam can lay claim to being one of the biggest bands of their era – their 1991 debut ‘Ten’ went thirteen times platinum in the US, giving us enduring grunge bangers such as ‘Jeremy’ and ‘Alive’. And indie bands don’t come much more influential than Pixies, who released their seventh album ‘Beneath the Eyrie’ in September. So all in all, it’s another huge coup for the festival (which, FYI, has recently changed name from British Summer Time to American Express presents BST Hyde Park). Already announced in the series is a poptastic one-dayer led by Little Mix with support from Rita Ora, Kesha and Zara Larsson. More big names are due imminently also.

Pearl Jam play British Summer Time Hyde Park on Friday July 10th. Check out Time Out's music hub here.