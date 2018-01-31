Just announced: Secret Cinema is back with ‘Blade Runner: The Final Cut’

Hold onto your unicorns, Secret Cinema is back with a bang in March. The cult experiential cinema is celebrating its tenth birthday with a movie cut that also has ten candles on its cake this year: Ridley Scott’s final cut of ‘Blade Runner’.



Per standard operating procedure, details remain under wraps. We do that there’ll be 60 showings running from March 21 to June at a top secret London location. Expect all the usual world-building familiar to anyone who’s been to previous events like ‘Moulin Rouge!’, ‘Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Back to the Future’. Expect replicants, spinners and all sorts of Syd Mead-y mayhem.

This version of ‘Blade Runner’ comes with Ridley Scott’s fullest approval. Tickets go onsale tomorrow at 12pm.

‘Secret Cinema presents Blade Runner: The Final Cut’ opens on March 21. Tickets are available here from Thursday, Feb 1, starting at £45.