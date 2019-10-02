JUST ANNOUNCED: Snoop Dogg is playing The O2 next year

This is not a drill: Snoop Dogg has announced a UK headline tour including a date at The O2 on April 15, 2020.

The iconic hip hop star is touring in support of his seventeenth album ‘I Wanna Thank Me’, which dropped in August, shortly after a documentary about his 25 years (and more!) in music. The tour celebrates his influence on hip hop and pop culture generally by enlisting some of his key collaborators from over the years: Warren G, Tha Dogg Pound, Obie Trice and D12. Irish hip hop duo Versatile will be joining the support line-up, too.

The Doggfather’s O2 show will be his first in the capital since he headlined Lovebox in 2015, so it’s definitely a bit of an event. Tickets go on general sale Monday, October 7, at 9am from The O2’s website. Don’t pour yourself any ‘Gin & Juice’ until you’ve got them solidly in the bag.

Snoop Dogg plays The O2 on April 15, 2020.

