Just announced: Stevie Wonder is playing Hyde Park this summer – with Lionel Richie!

Signed, sealed, delivered… well, he will be by July 6, because that’s when Stevie Wonder is playing a huge headline show in Hyde Park.

‘The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music’, as his gig is officially billed, is another major coup for the British Summer Time series, which has already bagged Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion and Robbie Williams for concerts this summer.

Wonder has even attracted a legendary support act for his July 6 show: Lionel Richie. If Hyde Park had a ceiling, you might just have ended up dancing on it.

There’s no word yet on whether Stevie will bring out his disc-spinning alter ego DJ Tick Tick Boom, who made an appearance during his last Hyde Park show in 2016, but fingers crossed.

Tickets for the Stevie ’n’ Lionel show go on sale this Friday (March 29) from here.

Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie play British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 6.

