JUST ANNOUNCED: Taylor Swift is playing Hyde Park next summer

This is not a drill: Taylor Swift is playing live in one of London’s biggest parks next summer. Her BST Hyde Park show on Saturday July 11 forms part of a world tour she’s calling ‘Lover Fest’ – named after this year’s acclaimed ‘Lover’ album. Swift previously played Hyde Park in 2015 and it’s not hard to work out why she’s chosen to return. When she announced her first ‘Lover Fest’ shows in September, she told fans: ‘For me, the “Lover” album is open fields and sunsets and SUMMER. I want to celebrate the album and perform it live with you in a way that feels authentic to the music.’ No word yet on whether she’ll be performing ‘London Boy’, a highlight from the album on which she namechecks Camden Market, Hackney, Brixton, Bond Street and Highgate. But she’d be mad not to, right?

Taylor Swift plays American Express presents BST Hyde Park on July 11 2020.