JUST ANNOUNCED: The Killers are playing two huge stadiums next summer

The Killers reminded us just how many absolute bangers they have at their disposal when they headlined Glastonbury this summer. Now the Vegas rock dandies have announced they’ll be deploying them again at a couple of huge UK stadium shows next summer, as part of their Imploding The Mirage tour. Amazing name, we think you'll agree.

Brandon Flowers and the gang will play Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford Stadium on May 30 and London’s Emirates Stadium on June 6. This is your first chance to see them in the capital since November 2017, when they played The O2, so make sure you’re ready when tickets go on sale at 9am on November 22. And if you don't manage to bag any, try to be gracious and ‘Smile Like You Mean It’.

