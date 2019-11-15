Just announced: TLC are playing London in 2020

Actual TLC are returning to London next year. The iconic girl-group – comprising Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas after the untimely death of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes in 2002 – will play O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on June 29 2020.

Surprisingly, TLC have only ever played live in the UK twice before, both times in London. They performed at Koko in Camden in 2017, then headlined the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park the following year. On both occasions they performed all their biggest era-defining R&B hits including ‘Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg’, ‘No Scrubs’, ‘Creep’, ‘Unpretty’ and, of course, ‘Waterfalls’. This tour marks the 25th anniversary of 1995's ‘CrazySexyCool’ – the biggest-selling album by an American girl-group ever – and they're promising an ‘incredible, non-stop party with hit after hit all night long’.

We’re sold, tbh. All together now: ‘A scrub is a guy who thinks he’s fly, he’s also known as a busta…’

TLC play O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on June 29 2020. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday November 20 at livenation.co.uk

