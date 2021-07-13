Kaleidoscope is London’s first big festival since lockdown

Remember how great festivals are? It feels like it’s approximately three centuries since we were allowed to enjoy live bands, comedy, crowds and eating our dinner out of little aluminium containers on muddy grass. But this July’s Kaleidoscope Festival is set to bring back those happy memories, and to make some new ones, against the backdrop of north London venue Ally Pally’s incredible views over the city.

Kaleidoscope Festival is set to happen on Saturday July 24, making it the first big London festival after social-distancing rules are lifted on Monday July 19. But with acts spaced out across Ally Pally’s gorgeous parkland and ornate indoor spaces, the vibe is more arty garden party than freedom day rave. The chilled out, summery line-up of bands includes Groove Armada, The Staves, Ibibio Sound Machine, The Coral and House Gospel Choir, plus a DJ set from Norman Jay.





Photograph: Kaleidoscope Festival

Over on the comedy stage, you’ll find the likes of Reginald D Hunter, Glenn Moore, Phil Wang, Jayde Adams and Sophie Duker. There’s also a smattering of kid-friendly stuff, including massive bubbles from Samsam Bubbleman, tall tales from Storystock and circus from The Flying Seagull Project. And in a faintly random-but-welcome addition to the line-up, ‘Trainspotting’ author Irvine Welsh will be having a chat about his eclectic career and love of dance music.

Kaleidoscope Festival is on Sat Jul 24 at Alexandra Palace: more info and tickets here

